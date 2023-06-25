Massachusetts state trooper struck by vehicle on I-93

A Massachusetts State Trooper was struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning in Milton, Massachusetts.

According to authorities the trooper was responding to a car crash when another car that was driving by collided with them between exits 3 and 4 on I-93.

All four cars are significantly damaged and have been towed from the scene.

Massachusetts State Police says the trooper was transported to a Boston hospital.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Authorities say the trooper sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries.

All travel lanes except one were closed off for hours but traffic should be clearing soon.

The crash is under investigation.