Massachusetts Walmart Stores to Offer COVID Vaccine

Soon, you'll be able to get your COVID-19 vaccine shot at Walmart.

Dozens of stores in Massachusetts will begin offering vaccination appointments on Monday.

Walmart's scheduling system is expected to go live on Friday for Massachusetts. Only those currently eligible to receive a vaccine under the state's phased approach will be able to sign up.

Walmart has been administering vaccines in most other states since April 2, including Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont. A full list of locations in those states can be found here.

The full list of Massachusetts stores where the vaccine will be administered has not yet been released.