The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is closing down two lanes for emergency bridge repairs in Hudson.

The two left lanes will be closed for several hours, according to MassDOT.

Emergency bridge repairs in #Hudson on I-495-NB at the River Road Overpass (MM 65.4). The two left lanes are closed for the next several hours. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 3, 2023

Authorities are working at the I-495 northbound bridge that carries traffic over River Road.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Drivers should expect traffic delays and reduced speeds in the area.