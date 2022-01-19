Maura Healey is Running for Mass. Governor: Sources

Sources with direct knowledge have told NBC10 Boston political reporter Alison King that Democratic Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has decided to run for governor and an announcement could come as soon as Thursday.

Healey, 50, was first elected the state's attorney general in 2014 after years working under former Attorney General Martha Coakley as chief of the office's Civil Rights Division, its Public Protection and Advocacy Bureau and its Business and Labor Bureau.

The race for governor was blown wide open by incumbent Republican Gov. Charlie Baker's announcement late last year that he would not seek a third term.

So far, only two Democratic candidates -- Harvard professor Danielle Allen and state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz -- have publicly announced they are running. Ben Downing recently bowed out of the race.

Republican Geoff Diehl is also seeking the governor's office.

Pundits told NBC10 Boston last month that they think Healey would be the frontrunner if she got into the race.

"Of the Democrats, she's the best possible choice they have," Boston University professor Tom Whalen said.

But UMass Boston professor Erin O'Brien said Healey would face obstacles.

"I don't think it's a cakewalk for Maura Healey," she said, noting that she would be the most moderate of the very progressive Democratic candidates. While that would play well for her in the general election, it might not help her as much in the primary.

Another possible candidate who could match Healey's fundraising numbers is former Boston mayor and now U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, who is also said to be considering a run.

Both Healey and Walsh have stockpiled millions in their campaign accounts.

Walsh began the year with $5.1 million in his campaign account, compared to more than $3.6 million for Healey.

Allen and state Chang-Diaz had far less. Allen reported $370,000. Chang-Diaz reported 250,000.

Diehl had more than $104,000.