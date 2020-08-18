Mayor Walsh to Provide Update on Coronavirus in Boston

Mayor Marty Walsh is scheduled to provide an update on Boston's coronavirus response on Tuesday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. outside City Hall.

When he last spoke on Thursday, Walsh answered questions about plans to reopen Boston schools in the fall.

Though Boston schools will not reopen with 100% in-class learning, the mayor said he remains hopeful that there will be at least some in-person learning this year.

"We know there's going to be remote learning this year," he said. "We hope there will be in person learning this year. We're planning and preparing to make sure both of them work and it's high quality."

The mayor also listed a series of back-to-school improvements the district is making to ensure that school buildings are safe for the return of students. They included plexiglass and vinyl separators, properly ventilated isolation spaces in nurse's officers, filters for HVAC systems, electrostatic sprayers to disinnfect surfaces and sanitizing stations.

Boston school officials say the reopening plan they choose will largely depend on whether COVID-19 infection rates remain low enough for classrooms to reopen.

Since he last spoke, Boston schools moved their start date from Sept. 10 to Sept. 21 and released the final reopening plan they submitted to the state by Friday's deadline.

The plan rules out a full return to classes in the fall, but falls short of a definitive decision about whether to start school with students learning exclusively from home or in a hybrid model combining remote learning with in-person classes.

The open-ended approach -- which has drawn criticism -- instead seeks to emphasize guidance from health officials as well as parental choice.

Massachusetts reported four new coronavirus deaths and more than 200 new cases on Monday, pushing the state’s pandemic death toll over 8,600 and its confirmed caseload closer to 115,000.

An uptick in cases prompted the state to hit pause last week on reopening the economy. State public health officials said the seven-day weighted average of positive tests was at 1.4%, the lowest level recorded so far.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.