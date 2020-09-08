Mayor Walsh to Provide Update on Coronavirus in Boston

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is scheduled to provide a coronavirus update on Tuesday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. outside City Hall.

Walsh made big news on Monday when he revealed even before she did that City Councilor At-Large Michelle Wu is running against him for mayor next year. The Boston Globe reported that Wu told Walsh the news in a Sunday phone call. A spokeswoman for Wu did not deny the news but the candidate has yet to make a formal announcement.

Walsh's last coronavirus update came two weeks ago, when he discussed a recent coronavirus spike in the city's East Boston neighborhood. He said if the situation didn't improve, he might have to consider a curfew, among other measures.

Last week, the mayor issued a statement denouncing a large, 2-day party that was held in Dorchester on Aug. 28 and Aug. 29. Revelers reportedly set up DJ tables and flatbed trucks and drank alcohol, danced and smoked marijuana openly in the streets.

"Large groups of people gathering together is dangerous right now in Boston and completely unacceptable,” he said in a statement. “Gathering throughout the night and early morning hurts neighborhoods, and our most vulnerable communities do not deserve to have their health, safety and quality of life negatively impacted by these actions.”

Black community leaders criticized Walsh and Gov. Charlie Baker for their lack of response to the event, saying it had the potential to be the state's next coronavirus "super spreader."

Citywide, 58 new cases of coronavirus were reported Monday, with no additional deaths. The total number of cases is now at 15,788, including 754 deaths.