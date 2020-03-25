Mayor Marty Walsh is expected to provide an update on coronavirus in Boston at a media availability on Wednesday.

The media availability is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. outside City Hall.

Walsh did not speak to the media on Tuesday.

He did issue two press releases Wednesday morning, one announcing temporary approval for the use of plastic bags at Boston businesses and another announcing new resources for small businesses in Boston impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

A college student at Sacred Heart University from North Attleboro, Mass., is recovered from COVID-19 following a spring break trip to Mexico. He has a warning for others his age.

On Monday, Walsh confirmed that a second Boston resident had died from COVID-19. At the time, he said there were 133 coronavirus cases in the city, 15 of whom had already recovered. A city police officer, an EMT and two firefighters are among those who have tested positive.

Walsh also continued to urge residents to obey social distancing guidelines.

Also on Monday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker ordered all non-essential businesses to close to the public for two weeks starting Tuesday and issued a stay-at-home advisory for the same period of time.

Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker introduced legislation on Tuesday which would allow for restaurants with preexisting liquor licenses to sell alcohol to customers purchasing takeout orders from restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic.

For most people, health officials say the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, however, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The Massachusetts Department of Health announced Tuesday that there are now 1,159 coronavirus cases in the state, including 11 deaths. Nearly 14,000 have now been tested.

The Bay State residents who have died ranged in age between their 50s and 90s, health officials said.

Massachusetts accounts for a small fraction of the nationwide tally, which topped 50,000 coronavirus cases with 637 fatalities in NBC News' count earlier Tuesday afternoon. New York State makes up about half the total number of cases and about a third of the deaths.