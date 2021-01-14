McAvoy's Instagram Video Will Get Bruins Fans Hyped for 2021 Season

Go Time: McAvoy's IG hype video should fire up B's fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Bruins hockey is back.

The Bruins' 2021 NHL season begins Thursday night with their season opener against the Devils in New Jersey, and at least one member of the team can't wait to hit the ice.

Check out the hype video defenseman Charlie McAvoy posted Wednesday night on Instagram ahead of Thursday's opener:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKAZDj1n-Ce

Is it 7 p.m. ET yet?

McAvoy has good reason to be excited entering his fourth NHL season. After the offseason departures of Torey Krug and Zdeno Chara, the 23-year-old is Boston's clear No. 1 defenseman and will carry the load on Bruce Cassidy's blue line.

He'll likely join fellow 23-year-old Jeremy Lauzon on the Bruins' top D pairing, with Matt Grzelcyk and Brandon Carlo as the No. 2 pairing.

The Bruins let Krug and Chara walk in free agency in part because of their faith in McAvoy, who led the 2019-20 team in average time on ice (23:10) and finished as a plus-24, behind only Chara and winger Brad Marchand.

If the B's want to get back to the postseason to avenge last year's second-round exit to the Tampa Bay Lightning, they'll need McAvoy to anchor the blue line. It sounds like he's ready to roll.