McDonald's Squishmallows Happy Meal officially launched for a limited time. Here's what to know

In June, the chain announced that Squishmallows would be part of McDonald's Happy Meals "later this year"

By NBC Chicago Staff

After months of anticipation, Squishmallows have finally made their debut as McDonald's Happy Meals toys, with some of the toys already appearing for sale on eBay.

The toys became available at participating restaurants nationwide on Tuesday, giving customers the opportunity to come home with up to 12 Squishmallow characters with Happy Meal purchases.

In addition to classic Squishmallow favorites like Cam and Fifi, a unique Grimace Squishmallow is also part of the Happy Meals lineup, for those lucky enough to encounter the purple fan-favorite.

They’re Here! McDonald’s Launches Squishmallows Happy Meal in the U.S.

Squishmallows will be available at participating restaurants for just a limited time, the Chicago-based burger chain said, meaning that the race is on for many to get their hands on their favorite toy.

“We’re all about connecting our fans to culture and Squishmallows are some of the hottest toys out there right now,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA chief marketing and customer experience officer, in a written release. “This collaboration welcomes McDonald’s and Squishmallow fans alike to enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience with the first McDonald’s Squishmallows Squad.”

Additionally, lucky fans may even encounter a special mystery character when opening their Happy Meal toy.

To help fans get to know their Squishmallows better, McDonald's included a playlist unique to each character that can be accessed via the QR code on the Happy Meal box.

McDonald's said that each playlist has been "carefully curated based off their united and fun personalities."

