McDonald's

McRib Returns to McDonald's Menus Nationwide For the First Time Since 2012

The sandwich returns Dec. 2

By Becca Wood

McDonald's announced Friday the McRib will return to menus across the country this December for the first time since 2012.

For a limited time, McRib fans can grab the signature pork sandwich starting Dec. 2 at participating restaurants through carry-out, drive-through or delivery, the company said.

"McRib regulars and 'first-timers' across the country can soon get in on the McRib magic with seasoned boneless pork slathered in smoky, tangy barbecue sauce, topped with slivered onions and tart pickles," a release said.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 15 hours ago

Trump, Biden Hold Dueling Rallies in Midwest Battlegrounds

Daylight Saving Time Oct 22

Daylight Saving Time Ends Nov. 1. Here's How to Adjust Easily

McDonald's McRib debuted in 1982 across the nation, the company added, meaning fans have been enjoying the menu item for nearly 40 years.

“There’s nothing quite like the taste of the McRib. To our customers, it’s become more than a delicious, saucy moment… it’s a season, and it’s taking the internet by storm," Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen said. "That’s why this year, we’re proud to serve the McRib nationwide for everyone to enjoy."

McDonald's said the McRib is one of the "most anticipated, limited-time menu items offered around the world," with customers in Germany able to enjoy it year-round.

This article tagged under:

McDonald'sMcDonald's Corp.McDonald's restaurant
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us