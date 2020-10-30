McRib Returns to McDonald's Menus Nationwide For the First Time Since 2012

McDonald's announced Friday the McRib will return to menus across the country this December for the first time since 2012.

For a limited time, McRib fans can grab the signature pork sandwich starting Dec. 2 at participating restaurants through carry-out, drive-through or delivery, the company said.

"McRib regulars and 'first-timers' across the country can soon get in on the McRib magic with seasoned boneless pork slathered in smoky, tangy barbecue sauce, topped with slivered onions and tart pickles," a release said.

McDonald's McRib debuted in 1982 across the nation, the company added, meaning fans have been enjoying the menu item for nearly 40 years.

“There’s nothing quite like the taste of the McRib. To our customers, it’s become more than a delicious, saucy moment… it’s a season, and it’s taking the internet by storm," Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen said. "That’s why this year, we’re proud to serve the McRib nationwide for everyone to enjoy."

McDonald's said the McRib is one of the "most anticipated, limited-time menu items offered around the world," with customers in Germany able to enjoy it year-round.