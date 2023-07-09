Meriden police charge teen with murder in fatal stabbing

Meriden police have arrested a 19-year-old in connection with a fatal stabbing Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Hanover Road around 6:20 p.m. Saturday after getting a call about a man lying in the road.

When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Justin Sloan Sr. suffering from multiple stab wounds. Sloan was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators identified 19-year-old Josue Ortega-Torres as a suspect in the stabbing, according to police.

They tracked him to his home on Melville Avenue Saturday night and took him into custody after an hours-long standoff.

Meriden's mayor initially said the standoff on Melville Avenue was not related to the stabbing.

Ortega-Torres was charged with murder and is being held on $5 million bond, according to police.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Jad Hadir with the Meriden Police Department at (203) 630-6250 or by email at jhadir@meridenct.gov.