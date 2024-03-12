Teacher at Connecticut childcare center accused of tossing 2-year-old into wall

A teacher at a childcare center in Middletown is accused of injuring a 2-year-old child at the facility and has been arrested.

Middletown police said it happened at Town & Country Early Learning Center at 195 South Main St.

They started the investigation on Jan. 12 when they received a complaint that a teacher assaulted a young child.

Police said the complainants went to police to ask that the teacher be arrested after the facility notified them about the assault and allowed them to watch internal surveillance video of the incident.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police identified the teacher as 47-year-old Kristie Kovarcik, of Haddam. Town & Country reported that Kovarcik was terminated from her job, according to police.

According to police, the director of the facility heard the commotion when it happened, pulled up the surveillance camera for Kovarcik’s room and saw the teacher toss the child aside and heard the 2-year-old’s head hit the wall.

The director then went into the room, removed the child and reported the incident to the parents and the state Department of Children and Families.

Detectives obtained the surveillance video and found that it confirmed that Kovarcik picked up the child, tossed the student to the side and the child’s head hit a nearby wall, causing a minor contusion above the right eye, police said.

Kovarcik has been charged with risk of injury to a minor and reckless endangerment in the second degree.

Kovarcik turned herself in to the police on Feb. 26.

She is due in court on April 2.