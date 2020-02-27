Murray Elementary School

Military Dad Surprises Sons at Calif. School After Year-Long Deployment

By Mandela Linder

Dublin Unified School District

A U.S. Navy Lieutenant was captured in an emotional video when he surprised his three young sons at an East Bay school after a year-long deployment Thursday, according to a tweet from the district.

Darren Nelson was deployed in Africa where he was with the Africa Command and was present when three U.S. military personnel were killed, according to Pleasanton Weekly. He returned to the Bay Area last Wednesday, but stayed in a hotel so he could surprise his children at Murray Elementary School the next day.

U.S. Navy Lieutenant Darren Nelson surprises his three young sons at school after a year-long deployment in Africa.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 13 hours ago

Trump Faces Credibility Test as He Plays Down Virus Threat

CDC 8 hours ago

About 40% of US Adults Are Obese, Government Survey Finds

The Dublin Unified School District helped Nelson with the surprise by calling the school together for an assembly to honor military servicemembers and first responders. During the assembly, Nelson stepped out from backstage, Pleasanton Weekly reported.  

Photos: Military Dad Surprises Sons at Dublin School After Year-Long Deployment

The three Nelson boys, Brendon, Ethan and Caleb are in second grade, kindergarten and preschool.

This article tagged under:

Murray Elementary SchoolDUBLINEast Bay
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us