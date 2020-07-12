More Violence Overnight in Boston: 2 Killed in Separate Shootings

Boston police are investigating two fatal shootings that happened in the city overnight.

Police received the first call for a person shot on Adams Street in Roxbury around 12:49 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

About an hour later, around 1:58 a.m., police responded to a report of a person who had been shot on Regis Road in Mattapan. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The shootings remain under investigation and no arrests have been made.

The names of the two victims have not been released.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call police at (617) 343-4470.