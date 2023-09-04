Farmington

Person killed in motorcycle crash on I-84 in Farmington, Conn.

CT Department of Transportation

One person has died after a motorcycle accident on I-84 Monday evening.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway in Farmington by Exit 37, according to the state Department of Transportation.

I-84 West was shut down for several hours, but late reopened around 11 p.m. It is unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

State Police continue to investigate.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Farmingtoncrash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us