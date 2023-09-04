Person killed in motorcycle crash on I-84 in Farmington, Conn.

One person has died after a motorcycle accident on I-84 Monday evening.
It happened just after 6 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway in Farmington by Exit 37, according to the state Department of Transportation.
I-84 West was shut down for several hours, but late reopened around 11 p.m. It is unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.
State Police continue to investigate.
