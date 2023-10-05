New London

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Connecticut

NBC Universal, Inc.

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in New London Wednesday night.

Police said the New London Emergency Communications Center received 911 calls at 10:36 p.m. about a crash at Jefferson Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

The motorcyclist, later identified as 33-year-old Jared Barber, of the Quaker Hill section of Watertown, was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said.

Jefferson Avenue was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.  

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the New London Police Department Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481 or send a text through Tip411.

This article tagged under:

New London
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us