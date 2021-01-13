Moving Day Approaching at the Trump White House

Stacks of empty boxes were delivered to the White House grounds Wednesday while the clock continues to tick down for the Trump administration, NBC News reports.

The pallets of cardboard boxes were delivered to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building as the Biden administration is set to take office in a week, on Jan. 20. Most of the offices in the building are for White House staff members.

The Biden administration plans on a deep cleaning of the White House itself.

Government contracts and purchase orders reviewed by NBC News show that the cost of the additional cleaning totals nearly a half-million dollars. The top-to-bottom cleaning, which CNN first reported, is above and beyond what typically occurs during the well-choreographed residence changeover conducted by White House ushers, butlers and housekeepers, and it follows multiple outbreaks of the coronavirus on White House grounds.

