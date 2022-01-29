traffic

Multiple Tractor-Trailer Crashes Close Snowy Connecticut Highways

State police responded to multiple tractor-trailer accidents on Connecticut highways early Saturday as heavy snow fell across the state.

A tractor-trailer rolled over on I-95 North in East Lyme near Exit 74 around 2:30 a.m. The highway was shut down for about an hour as crews worked to clear the truck.

A truck crash closed I-84 West near Exit 40 in West Hartford. A tractor-trailer jackknifed just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

State police also responded to a tractor-trailer crash on I-84 West in Tolland. The crash happened around 2 a.m. between Exit 68 and Exit 67. State police are asking drivers to find alternate routes.

There was no word on injuries in any of the crashes.

The accidents happened just before a tractor-trailer highway ban went into effect at 3 a.m. Saturday. Gov. Ned Lamont signed an order prohibiting tractor-trailers from traveling on state highways during the storm.

