Multiple-vehicle crash leaves trail of damage in Revere

A multiple-vehicle crash on Monday morning in Revere, Massachusetts, caused damage to at least one local business.

Revere police said shortly after 9 a.m. that they were at the scene of a crash in the area of Broadway and Fenno Street and advised motorists to avoid the area. A short time later, they said Broadway northbound had reopened, and by 10 a.m. normal travel had resumed.

Photos shared by police on social media showed a black SUV on its side up against a building. Another photo showed two pickup trucks with heavy front-end damage.

Courtesy: Revere Police

A third photo showed the glass knocked out of three windows at the MOMS Boston motorcycle dealership storefront at 184 Broadway.

Courtesy: Revere Police

No further details were released by Revere police.