Murder Warrant Secured for Qinxuan Pan in Connection to Yale Grad Student Shooting

Police have secured an arrest warrant for murder for a man who was previously wanted for questioning in connection to the death of a Yale graduate student earlier this month.

New Haven police said they have obtained an arrest warrant charging Qinxuan Pan with murder in the fatal shooting of Kevin Jiang.

Earlier this month, Jiang, 26, was found lying outside of his car with multiple gunshot wounds on Lawrence Street in New Haven and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a graduate student at the Yale School of the Environment and was set to graduate next year, police said.

Police said Pan visited car dealerships in Connecticut and Massachusetts before the shooting. Pan, 29, visited car dealerships looking to purchase a small model SUV and even asked to test drive vehicles, according to police. Police said Pan also asked to bring the vehicles to his mechanic for inspection.

On the day of the shooting, Pan stole a car before driving to Connecticut, according to a police report.

The report filed by police in Mansfield, Massachusetts, alleged Pan took a blue GMC Terrain for a test drive from a dealership on Feb. 6 and never returned it. Pan also allegedly put a commercial Connecticut license plate on the vehicle to conceal its identity, the New Haven Register reported.

According to the Mansfield police report, Pan left the dealership with the car at around 11 a.m. When a salesman called him at 5:30 p.m. to ask when he would be returning, Pan allegedly asked for more time, saying he had a family emergency. He then stopped responding to texts and phone calls.

Pan's last known address is in Malden, Massachusetts, and he is a graduate of MIT.

Police did not say whether Pan and Jiang had an existing relationship. However, MIT confirmed that Pan has been enrolled as a graduate student at the university since 2014. Jiang's fiancee graduated from MIT in 2020.

At this time, Pan remains at large, police said. U.S. Marshals are offering a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to Pan's arrest.

Pan was last seen in the early morning hours on Feb. 11 driving with family members in Brookhaven or Duluth, Georgia, according to the U.S. Marshals. According to family, Pan was carrying a black backpack and acting strange.

Anyone with information about Pan’s whereabouts should call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332).

Pan should be considered armed and dangerous and people should not attempt to apprehend him themselves, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Police expect to release additional details on Monday.