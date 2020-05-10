NAACP

NAACP Leader in Tennessee Finds Target in Front Yard

Police initially dismissed the idea that the bull's-eye was a possible threat, the NAACP Nashville president said

An NAACP chapter president in Tennessee who found a target in his front yard over the weekend said Sunday that police initially dismissed the idea that the object could signal a potential threat, NBC News reports.

Keith Caldwell, a pastor who has led the Nashville chapter of the civil rights organization for two years, told NBC News that he found the bull's-eye atop a folding stand outside his home Saturday night.

Someone had climbed over his locked fence to put it there, he said.

Caldwell said he wasn't sure who did it, but he called a non-emergency number for the Metro Nashville Police Department to file a report. A responding officer asked him why it was there, Caldwell said.

"I said, 'That's what I'm calling you for,'" Caldwell said. "He said, 'It's pretty cool.'"

