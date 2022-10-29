‘Heartbroken and Traumatized': Nancy Pelosi Speaks Out After Attack on Husband at SF Home

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke out for the first time Saturday after her husband Paul Pelosi was attacked at their San Francisco home Friday.

Nancy Pelosi released the following statement Saturday evening:

"Dear Colleague,

Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul. Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop.

We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving. Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in the Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery.

His condition continues to improve. We are also comforted by the words of the Book of Isaiah: “Do not fear, for I am with you. Do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

We thank you and pray for the continued safety and well-being of your family."

Paul Pelosi had surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, and his doctors expect a full recovery, the speaker’s office said.

David DePape, 42, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary, police said.

“This was not a random act. This was intentional. And it’s wrong,” San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said.

The violence was the latest jolt to an increasingly splintered political system that is riven with extremism.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.