NBA All-Star 2021: Jaylen Brown's Custom Tracy McGrady Shoes Have Great Backstory

Jaylen's custom T-Mac shoes for All-Star Game have a great backstory originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As he returns to his home state for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, Jaylen Brown isn't forgetting where he came from.

The Boston Celtics guard and Georgia native is a reserve for Team LeBron and also will participate in the 3-Point Contest at Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Sunday.

According to his Instagram story, Brown will rock a pair of custom Tracy McGrady shoes for Sunday's festivities that feature a message close to the young All-Star's heart.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Jaylen Brown put Tracy McGrady's message to him back in 2014 on his #NBAAllStar shoes.



This is @FCHWPO's first All-Star game. pic.twitter.com/uM4qgF1dTl — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 7, 2021

To recap: McGrady tweeted at Brown back in 2014 -- when Brown was a senior in high school -- to stay "Humble and Hungry."

That message stuck with Brown, who had the T-Mac's words inscribed on a red and blue pair of the Basketball Hall of Famer's custom sneakers and will wear the kicks seven years later as he competes in his first All-Star Game.

Celtics Talk Podcast: How a curse-filled voicemail from Kevin Garnett helped Jaylen Brown | Listen & subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Brown and McGrady have plenty of history: The Celtics guard said in 2018 he models his game after the NBA legend and even worked out with McGrady that summer.

McGrady's mentorship clearly worked, as Brown has blossomed into the one of the NBA's best two-way players in his fifth NBA season.

You can check out Brown and his special kicks in the 3-Point Contest at 6:30 p.m. ET, then watch him face Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum in the All-Star Game at 8 p.m. ET.