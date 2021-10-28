NBC10 Boston and NECN Name Glenn Jones News Anchor and Reporter

Glenn Jones has been named an anchor and reporter for NBC10 Boston and NECN. He begins his new role on Monday, Nov. 1 and will make his on-air debut later in the month.

“Glenn is a very talented journalist. I’m thrilled to welcome him to our NBC10 Boston news family and look forward for our audiences to see him in action reporting about our communities,” said Chris Wayland, president and general manager of NBC10 Boston, NECN, Telemundo Boston and NBC Sports Boston.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A past Boston/New England Emmy Award winner, Jones has nearly a decade of experience in television news, including a three-year tenure as a general assignment reporter in the Boston market. He also spent four years as an anchor and reporter for the NBC affiliate in Fort Myers, Florida, and at the ABC affiliate in Springfield, Massachusetts.

After working in local TV, Jones worked as press secretary for the Island of Bermuda, where he led crisis communications and media relations for the country’s highest elected office. In addition, he worked as General Manager for MediaHouse, the parent company for Bermuda.com, Island Press and the Bermuda Sun, where he spearheaded the operations, business development, sales and marketing efforts for a company with affiliates throughout the Caribbean region.

Jones most recently worked as interim CEO and chief experience officer for the Bermuda Tourism Authority, where he held a variety of leadership roles since 2015. During that time, Jones hosted the globally televised America’s Cup in 2017, secured the world's first spectator-attended PGA Tour event since the start of the pandemic, and created a multi-year national tourism plan that directly helped to reshape the island’s relevance as a sports and luxury vacation destination.

Jones received his bachelor of science degree in broadcast journalism from Emerson College in Boston.

He is a devoted Boston Celtics and Red Sox fan and is an active community volunteer with special interests in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion, youth literacy and mentorship.