New England Revolution Unveils Bold Rebrand for 2022 Season

The best team in Major League Soccer is going with a new look in 2022.

The New England Revolution on Thursday unveiled a complete rebrand that will debut next season. Here's a look at the new logo and the video the club released to announce the news:

The Revs have kept their traditional "crayon flag" logo since their inception in 1996 and are the only original MLS club that hasn't rebranded. While New England felt it was important to maintain its "Revolution" name, the rebrand signals a change in identity that new head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena helped usher in when he took over in 2019.

The new logo has deep historical roots, too. The "R" is written in the typeface used by the East India Company, whose symbol was on the boxes of tea that revolutionaries threw into the Boston Harbor to protest British taxes during the Boston Tea Party.

Here's more from the Revs on the updated logo:

"A red strikethrough sits underneath the 'R' anchoring us in the Revs spirit and iconography of the era. This strikethrough represents defiance in the face of our oppressors, our enemies, our rivals. And defiance against the things as an organization we stand against, like racism, bigotry and hate."

New England will keep its original logo for the duration of the 2021 season, and the club has a strong chance to retire the "crayon flag" in style. The Revs have clinched the Supporters' Shield with the best record in MLS and set a league record for points (72) with their Oct. 27 win over the Colorado Rapids.

The Revs have one more regular-season match against Inter Miami on Nov. 7 before playoffs begin later this month.