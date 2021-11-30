New England Revolution Vs. NYC FC: What to Know About Playoff Matchup

Revs vs. NYCFC: Everything you need to know about playoff matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The best regular-reason team in Major League Soccer history is right here in New England, and its postseason quest begins Tuesday night.

The New England Revolution will host New York City FC at 7:30 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Revs are coming off an extended layoff -- they haven't played since their regular-season finale on Nov. 7 -- while No. 4 seed NYCFC defeated Atlanta United last Sunday in Round One to earn a matchup with No. 1 seed New England.

Looking to learn more about the Revs and Tuesday night's matchup? We've got you covered.

What place did the Revolution finish in this season?

"First place" would be underselling it. The Revs set an MLS record with 73 regular-season points, compiling a 22-5-7 record to earn its first Supporters' Shield as the top team in the entire league.

New England finished 19 points ahead of the second-place finishers in the East (Philadelphia Union) and 22 points clear of NYCFC (51 points). The club's plus-24 goal differential also was tops in MLS.

Who are the Revolution's best players?

You have to start in net, where goalkeeper Matt Turner was voted MLS Goalkeeper of the Year. Turner finished tied for the league lead in wins with 17 and recorded five shutouts.

Attacking midfielder Carles Gil is the Revs' driving force. After playing in just six matches last season due to injury, the 29-year-old is a finalist for 2021 MLS MVP after a remarkable campaign in which he led MLS with 18 assists.

Adam Buksa (16 goals) and Gustavo Bou (15 goals) are New England's premier finishers, while Young Player of the Year Award finalist Tajon Buchanan enjoyed a strong season as well.

While he's not a player, we have to mention Bruce Arena, who was named MLS Coach of the Year and has overseen an incredible turnaround in New England since taking over as head coach and sporting director in 2019.

Who are NYCFC's best players?

The star to watch is Valentín "Taty" Castellanos. The Argentina native led the league in scoring with 19 goals and has tallied seven goals in his past five contests.

Midfielder Maximiliano Moralez is the club's assists leader with 11, while goalkeeper Sean Johnson has allowed just three goals in his last five matches.

What's at stake for the Revolution in this matchup?

A season-ending loss would be a massive disappointment for the Revs, who dominated the regular season and took two out of three from NYCFC this year.

A win would advance New England to the Eastern Conference Finals, where it would face the Union on Sunday, Dec. 5.

How can I watch Revolution vs. NYCFC?

Here are the details for Tuesday's playoff matchup:

Day and Start Time: Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, FOX Deportes

Live Stream: FoxSports.com

Radio: 92.9 FM