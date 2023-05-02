Boston

New Outdoor Performance Venue, Beer Garden Opening on Boston Common This Week

Emerson College UnCommon Stage and the Trillium Garden on the Common were selected as the operators

By Marc Fortier

Trillium Brewing

A new outdoor performance venue and beer garden will open on Boston Common this week, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Tuesday.

The new seasonal performance space and beer garden offering music, food and beverages will open Thursday in the southeast corner of the common and remain open through Nov. 1.

Emerson College UnCommon Stage and the Trillium Garden on the Common were selected by the city to operate the venue and beer garden, which will occupy the corner of the park at Tremont and Boylston streets near the Boylston Street T station.

“This new performance venue and beer garden on Boston Common will activate the historic park, and our Downtown, with performances that represent all of our residents of Boston and a new, beautiful outdoor gathering space for all,” Wu said in a statement. "The City is proud to partner with Emerson College and two family-owned local businesses –Trillium Brewing and Taqueria El Barrio – to bring new joy and renewal to Downtown Boston."

The mayor will join the city's Parks and Recreation Department, Emerson College and Trillium Brewing for a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of the venue at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

The partnership is aligned with the recently-released Boston Common Master Plan, which called for introducing new activities to reimagine underused spaces int he park. The new performance venue is located near "The Embrace" statue that was unveiled in a ceremony earlier this year.

“UnCommon Stage and the Trillium Garden on the Common are perfect spots to grab a bite or spend time with friends and family,” said Ryan Woods, Boston's parks commissioner. “The activation also creates a new revenue stream that will help support our recreational programs for youth and adults citywide.”

The 5,000-square-foot performance space, designed by Elkus Manfredi Architects, will feature daily entertainment and programming at the Emerson College UnCommon Stage. Performances will range from local musicians and WERS 88.9 broadcasts to DJs, comedy shows, book readings and more. Additional information about entertainment and peformances can be found here.

The Trillium Garden on the Common will be open Wednesday and Thursday, from 4-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, from 12-9 p.m., and Sunday, from 12-6 p.m. The outdoor garden, which seats more than 400 people, is open to all and will offer a variety of beverages and food by Taqueria El Barrio. More details can be found here.

“We're looking at creative ways to bring Boston residents and visitors downtown to replace some of the vibrancy and foot traffic we lost due to the pandemic. But given the outsized role of arts and culture in Boston’s economy, this addition will positively impact the economic health of the entire city,” said Segun Idowu, the city's chief of economic opportunity and inclusion.

Boston
