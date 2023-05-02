Mayor Wu to Announce 2023 Return of Open Streets, Open Newbury Events

City leaders in Boston are set to announce the return of Open Streets and Open Newbury events for this year in Boston.

A major initiative for Mayor Michelle Wu has been to boost neighborhoods for residents and visitors by temporarily closing down streets to cars, and making them pedestrian-only. It's all in an effort promote local businesses and attractions, and have people experience streets as public spaces.

Mayor Wu and other leaders, along with some community partners, will announce dates and routes for the events during a news conference on Tuesday at noon.

The announcement will be held at the Jackson Mann Community Center in Allston.

Open Newbury launched on Newbury Street in Back Bay with a pilot program in 2016. Open Streets launched in 2022 in three neighborhoods of the city.