NFL Playoffs: Tom Brady's History of Success in Divisional Round

Brady's history of success in Divisional Round of NFL Playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
When Tom Brady faces the Saints this Sunday night, he'll have a chance to add to an already unbelievable playoff résumé: a Buccaneers win would give Brady his 32nd career postseason victory, doubling the total of Joe Montana, who ranks second with 16 playoff wins.
Most of that damage has come in the Divisional Round, where Brady is a remarkable 13-2. Only five quarterbacks in NFL history have more overall playoff wins than Brady has in this round alone.
Here's a closer look at Brady's history in the Divisional Round entering his 43rd career playoff start.
