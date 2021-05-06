NFL Rumors: Patriots Free Agent Jason McCourty to Sign With Dolphins

Report: Patriots free agent Jason McCourty to sign with Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Miami Dolphins are signing another New England Patriots free agent.

Veteran cornerback Jason McCourty has agreed to a one-year deal with the Dolphins, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.

It’s a 1-year deal for the leader in the secondary. https://t.co/G7nf4djIJx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 6, 2021

McCourty was acquired by the Patriots in a trade with the Cleveland Browns before the 2018 season. The move reunited Jason with his twin brother, Devin, who's played with the Patriots since they drafted him in 2010.

They became the first set of twins to win a Super Bowl together when the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in February of 2019. McCourty made a tremendous pass breakup in the second half that ranked among the game's most pivotal plays.

McCourty knows Dolphins head coach Brian Flores well. Flores was New England's linebackers coach and defensive play-caller in McCourty's first season with the Patriots in 2018.

The Dolphins are no strangers to signing Patriots free agents. Last offseason they added Patriots linebackers Elandon Roberts and Kyle Van Noy, as well as backup center Ted Karras. Van Noy and Karras actually ended up returning to the Patriots in 2021 as free agents.