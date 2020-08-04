NH Coronavirus Testing Sites Closed Tuesday, Wednesday Due to Isaias

Due to Tropical Storm Isiasis moving northward into New England, New Hampshire state officials announced Tuesday that coronavirus testing sites would be closed for the next couple of days "for the safety of staff and patients."

During a Tuesday news conference with Gov. Chris Sununu, Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said the state-run testing facilities were closed at noon and would remain closed through Wednesday.

Anyone needing immediate attention was urged to contact their doctor, Shibinette said.

As of Tuesday, there was one new death and 33 new positive cases as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to health officials. The death toll is now at 418 and the number of positive cases is 6,693 statewide.

Although New Hampshire has seen a small increase in cases in the last couple of weeks, state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said during the news conference that health officials didn't believe they were seeing a surge.

During the Tuesday news conference, the governor announced the New Hampshire General Assistance & Preservation (GAP) Fund for specialty crop producers.

The $1 million in funding will go to help smaller farms less than $50,000 in 2019 gross sales amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sununu said. Anyone wishing to apply can do so starting Thursday through Aug. 31.

On Sunday, Sununu and other state officials greeted a FedEx charter flight at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport that was carrying hundreds of thousands of protective gowns to be distributed to Veterans Affairs medical facilities in New Hampshire and across the country.

The delivery of personal protective equipment was the eighth secured by the state with the help of inventor and Segway founder Dean Kamen and other Granite State residents.