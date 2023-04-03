NH Man Arrested for Stabbing Another Person While Out on Bail

A New Hampshire man was arrested Sunday for allegedly stabbing another man while he was out on bail in connection with a separate case.

Ryan Baldwin, 32, of Nashua, is facing one charge of first degree assault, one count of convicted felon and one count of breach of bail. He is being held pending arraignment in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Monday afternoon.

Nashua police said they were called to an address on Prospect Street just before 9 p.m. Sunday for a reported stabbing. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from what they described as "a significant stab wound" to his torso.

Witnesses identified Baldwin as the suspect, and officers were able to locate him during a search of the surrounding area and took him into custody.

The victim of the stabbing remains in an area hospital in stable condition, police said.

At the time of the stabbing, Nashua police said Baldwin was out on bail on a second degree assault charge and had an active arrest warrant out of Hillsborough County Superior Court for failing to appear in court for that offense.

Anyone with more information on Sunday's stabbing is asked to contact the Nashua Police Crime Line at 603-589-1665.