Nikki Haley criticizes Mass. response to migrant crisis at campaign event in Needham

Nikki Haley visited Needham, Massachusetts on Saturday night with New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and they aren’t too impressed with how Massachusetts is handling the migrant housing crisis.

“Governors always find a way to get it done, yes governor’s know what they’re doing. Although, I say that in Massachusetts... I don't know. I don't know about this.” said Haley.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu was poking fun at Massachusetts during Nikki Haley’s campaign event in Needham last night. He’s firing back at Governor Maura Healey after she called his decision to send the national guard down to the southern border a misstep.

In a one-on-one interview with NBC10 Boston, Nikki Haley tells us that as president, she would establish a national E-Verify program that would require businesses to prove their employees are here legally, defund sanctuary cities and put twenty-five thousand border patrol and ICE agents on the ground.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Haley also criticized Donald Trump for getting in the way of a bipartisan border deal that recently fell flat on Capitol Hill. Governor Healey is calling on Congress to take that bill up again and pass it.

“The amount of money Massachusetts is spending to take care of illegal immigrants is the same amount of money they could be doing to take care of their own homeless, to take care of mental health, to take care of the needs of the people of Massachusetts. At some point this all has to stop." she said.

Haley is heading to Vermont and Maine on Sunday to make her final bid to New England voters.