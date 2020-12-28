2 NJ Women Arrested for Hosting 200-Person ‘Makeshift Bar' Party

Two women who served alcohol to over 200 people at an illegal "makeshift bar" in New Jersey were arrested over the weekend, according to authorities.

Newark's Department of Public Safety on Sunday said 26-year-old Denisse Tinizaray and 28-year-old Katherine Tinizaray were unable to provide paperwork that proved they had a license to sell alcohol at a warehouse on Libella Court where people ate, drank and gambled illegally.

The women were arrested and charged with maintaining an illegal alcohol establishment, illegal possession of alcohol and illegal sale of alcohol, police said.

Three other people were also arrested Saturday in Paterson for allegedly selling alcohol without a permit at a large party inside a hookah lounge.

The owner and operators of La Café Hookah hosted over 50 inside the establishment, above Gov. Phil Murphy's limit of 10 people for indoor gatherings and after 10 p.m. curfew, according to Paterson police.

None of the employees or customers were wearing any PPE and they were not properly distanced.

Jamahl Carter, Jamahl Carter Jr. and Erica Bush face several charges including selling alcohol without a license, no entertainment license, smoking indoors and recklessly creating and maintaining a condition endangering public safety.

“This was a dangerous condition with so many different outcomes stopped on the track," police department spokesperson Jerry Speziale said in a statement. “In preventing widespread risk we will continue to shut and hold those responsible with consequences.”