A South Jersey high school tennis coach and private instructor is accused of showing a naked photo of himself to a teen girl.

Ovidiu Dragos, 60, of Moorestown, New Jersey, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, promoting obscene material to persons under 18-years-old, stalking and harassment.

Dragos coached boys and girls tennis at the Cherry Hill Health and Racquet Club in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, as well as at outdoor courts in Cinnaminson and Moorestown. Investigators said Dragos showed a naked photograph of himself on his cellphone at least twice to a 15-year-old girl during group tennis lessons at the Health and Racquet Club.

Dragos also placed numerous letters, cards, poems and gifts in the girl’s tennis bag over a two-year period, investigators said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Dragos was arrested in Moorestown on Monday by the U.S. Marshals. He was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing.