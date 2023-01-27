North Carolina Couple Accused of Performing ‘Exorcism' on Child, 4, Who Died

A North Carolina couple are accused of performing an amateur exorcism on their 4-year-old son, who later died.

Joseph Paul “Joe” Wilson, 41, and Jodi Ann Wilson, 38, of Mount Airy, were arrested Jan. 13 on accusations their actions led to the death of their son, Skyler Wilson. They are being held at the Surry County Detention Center under no bond.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a call Jan. 6 from Child Protective Services about a child who had been admitted to the hospital after having suffered a "medical emergency" the previous day. Skyler died Jan. 9 "from injuries related to the abuse sustained by his parents," authorities said.

A cause of death was not revealed. The department said it is being investigated as a homicide.

"This is a tragic event that resulted in the death of a precious child way too soon," Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said in a statement.

