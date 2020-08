Numerous Massachusetts police departments reported problems with 911 service on Wednesday afternoon.

Cambridge, Malden, Billerica and Weymouth police all tweeted that there were ongoing issues with wireline and wireless 911 call capability across the state.

Wireline and wireless 911 call capability across the state is intermittently impacted at this time. If there are any issues with 911, #CambMA residents are asked to contact Emergency Communications (617-349-4900) or the Police business line (617-349-3300)

As of 3:30 p.m., several departments were already reporting that the 911 issues had been resolved.

