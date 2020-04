State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday in Milford, Massachusetts.

The incident occurred Sunday evening, Joseph Early Jr., the district attorney for Worcester County, said in a tweet.

State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester District Attorney’s office are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday evening in Milford. The investigation is ongoing and we do not have any additional information to release at this time. — Joseph D. Early Jr. (@worcesterda) April 6, 2020

The investigation was ongoing, Early said.

No further information was immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.