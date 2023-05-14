Officer Shoots Man Who Advanced on Him with a Sword: Police

A man is injured after being shot by a police officer in Oxford, Massachusetts early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. in the area 407 Main Street, according to police.

Authorities say the man advanced on the officer with a swordwhen police shot him.

Oxford Police say the man is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The police officer has been placed on administrative leave, according to authorities.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office is investigating.