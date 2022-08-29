new haven

Two Shot in New Haven

One man is in critical condition after a shooting on Thompson Street in New Haven early Monday afternoon and another man is being treated after he was shot in the leg, police said.

Officers responded just after 1 p.m. to reports of multiple gunshots and found the two victims.

A 26-year-old New Haven man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot multiple times and he is in critical condition, police said.

A 20-year-old New Haven man had been shot in the leg and his injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Police said the two victims are known to police and they are believed to be intended targets.

The shooting happened in broad daylight on the first day of school in New Haven.

"Of course, it's a bright, sunny day, first day of school, so we're very concerned about this and we're going to do everything possible to make this street and the rest of New Haven safe," New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said.

"It's terrifying to have this broad daylight or any time of the day," Jacobson said.

