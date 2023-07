One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Gloucester, Massachusetts on Tuesday.

According to authorities, the single-vehicle crash occurred on Andrews Street at around 12:20 p.m.

The person was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Their identity is not being revealed at the moment.

The crash is under investigation.