Nashua

One dead, multiple injured after head-on crash in Nashua

Police say they responded to a report of a crash in the area of 426 Amherst Street at around 2:36 p.m.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

One person is dead and multiple people are injured after a head-on crash in Nashua, New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon.

Police say they responded to a report of a crash in the area of 426 Amherst Street at around 2:36 p.m.

According to authorities officers found a honda Civic and a Jeep Wrangler on the eastbound lane after crashing head on.

The driver of the Civic was declared dead on scene, according to police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Authorities say the passenger in the Civic and all the occupants of the Wrangler were transported to a hospital for their injuries.

According the police's investigation, the Civic had driven over the median into oncoming traffic.

No cause for the accident has been determined.

U.S. & World

Pope Francis 21 mins ago

Pope announces World Youth Day to return to Asia in 2027, urges young people ‘not to be afraid'

Alaska 31 mins ago

Crammed with tourists, Alaska's capital wonders what will happen as its magnificent glacier recedes

The crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Nashua
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us