Hartford

One in critical condition after vehicle rollover in Hartford, Conn.

One person is in critical condition after a vehicle rolled over on the sidewalk in Hartford early Friday morning.

It happened in the area of 691 Maple Ave. just before 2:30 a.m.

Officers found the vehicle on its side with the passenger-side door against the ground on the sidewalk near Bravo Supermarket and firefighters removed a male from the vehicle.

He had serious injuries, police said, and was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he is intubated and listed in critical condition.

Another person who was in the vehicle was injured and the injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

