Nearly a ton and a half of methamphetamine was discovered Sunday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers (CBP) at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility.

A big rig driver who was attempting to cross into the United States with a load of carrots was directed to a secondary inspection area, according to officials. The 44-year-old man, who was in possession of a valid border crossing card, was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations after he was taken into custody.

When officers opened the crates, they found the drugs in orange wrapping hidden beneath layers of ice and carrots.

Officials estimate that the 2,900 pounds of meth, which was hidden in 574 individual packages, would have put millions of dollars into the cartel's coffers.

The tractor-trailer has been seized by the CBP as well.