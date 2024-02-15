Papagayo at Assembly Row in Somerville is apparently becoming Toca Chida

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

The sole remaining location of what had once been a group of upscale Mexican restaurants appears to be shuttered, and it looks like the restaurant group behind it will be replacing it with a new spot.

According to its website, Papagayo at Assembly Row in Somerville is no longer in operation, with the note saying that "We're excited to announce the launch of our newest concept from Legendary Restaurant Group coming Spring 2024." The Facebook page for Papagayo now goes to a new page for a restaurant called Toca Chida, though no details have been given as of yet (stay tuned for updates as they come in).

Papagayo first opened at Assembly Row in 2014, joining another location at the time in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood; other outlets had also been in Downtown Crossing and Saugus as well but all are now closed. Its website (which shows the note for the new concept) can be found at https://www.papagayorestaurants.com/ while the Facebook page for Toca Chida is at https://www.facebook.com/TocaChida

