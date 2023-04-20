Boston

Multiple Boston Roads Will Be Closed Nightly for Weeks

The closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Storrow Drive will close down five nights a week starting Sunday until the week before Memorial Day, officials announced Thursday.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation said the closure of the major artery, along with brief closures of two adjacent roads, is for repaving work.

The closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until May 21, 2023. The roads that will be affected include the following:

  • Storrow Drive (outbound) from Leverett Circle to Mass. Ave.
  • Storrow Drive (inbound) from Cambridge Street to Leverett Circle.
  • Leverrett Circle will be closed from April 24 until April 28.
  • David G. Mugar Way will be close from April 24 until April 28.
DCR said that police will help reinforce signs showing the changed traffic patterns.

