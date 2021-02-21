Pastrnak Hat Trick Helps Bruins Crush Flyers in NHL Outdoors Game at Lake Tahoe

Highlights: Pastrnak hat trick help Bruins manhandle Flyers at Lake Tahoe originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Well, that's one way to snap a losing skid.

After dropping back-to-back games in regulation for the first time all season, the Boston Bruins were able to bounce back in a big way against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Playing at Lake Tahoe as part of the NHL Outdoors, the B's rode a five-goal second period to a big win over the Flyers and improve their record against them to 3-0-2 on the season. Their seven goals scored against the Flyers tied an outdoor-game record.

The Bruins got a hat trick from David Pastrnak and saw four other players find the net. That included Charlie Coyle, who scored his first goal of the season, which Trent Frederic followed up not so long after with the first goal of his NHL career.

On the other side of the ice, Tuukka Rask saved 17 of 20 shots he faced and was largely lights out after the first period.

Here are the highlights from a big-time Bruins win.

FINAL SCORE: Bruins 7, Flyers 3

BOX SCORE

BRUINS RECORD: 11-3-2

HIGHLIGHTS

David Pastrnak scored just 34 seconds into the game off a feed from Brad Marchand and rattled Flyers goalie Carter Hart early on.

The Flyers would answer before the midpoint of the first period.

Joel Farabee managed to chase down a pass off the wall and beat Tuukka Rask to tie things up.

After a botched play on which Charlie McAvoy was unable to pick up a stick from the bench after his broke, the Flyers had an odd-man rush.

Sean Couturier managed to clean up the rebound and deposit it into the wide open net to put the Flyers up 2-1.

McAvoy would atone for his stick sequence by blasting home a slap shot to tie things back up at two heading into the first intermission.

To kickstart the second period, Pastrnak tossed an odd-angle laser over Hart's shoulder and into the net.

It was the second time that Pastrnak had score less than a minute into a period in the game.

From there, the floodgates would open.

The Bruins scored three goals in 1:39 to close the period, built a four-goal lead, and chased Hart from the game.

In the middle of that sequence, Trent Frederic was able to score his first NHL goal.

He beat Hart glove-side high and achieved the milestone and the most beautiful of NHL venues.

Imagine scoring your first career NHL goal at #NHLOutdoors!



And after the Flyers cut the lead to three, Pastrnak capped off a hat trick late to put a bow on a great offensive game for the B's.

UP NEXT:

Sunday, Feb. 25 vs. New York Islanders, 7 p.m. ET