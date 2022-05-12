Patriots

Patriots 2022 Schedule: Pats Reportedly Will Visit Vikings on Thanksgiving

By Justin Leger

Patriots 2022 schedule: Tracking leaks, rumors ahead of official release originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Around 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, we'll know the full 2022 schedules for all 32 NFL teams. Each schedule will be unveiled live on NFL Network.

Until then, we'll learn the dates and times of some of the 2022 matchups through leaks and rumors. Several already have been reported for the New England Patriots, including a primetime Thanksgiving Day game in Minnesota.

Looking for a Patriots road trip in 2022? We rank the road destinations

Here's all the Patriots schedule news that's been reported thus far. Check back here for updates as they come in ahead of the official 8 p.m. release.

Week 1: at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m.)

Week 2:

Week 3:

Week 4: at Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m.)

Week 5: vs. Detroit Lions (1 p.m.)

Week 6:

Week 7: vs. Bears on Monday Night Football (8:30 p.m.)

Week 8:

Week 9:

Week 10:

Week 11:

Week 12: at Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving (8:20 p.m.)

Week 13:

Week 14:

Week 15:

Week 16:

Week 17: vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 18:

