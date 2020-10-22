New England Patriots

Patriots' Cam Newton: ‘Our Excuse Basket Is Running Real Low'

Newton threw for only 157 yards, tossed two interceptions, and was strip-sacked in the Patriots' 18-12 loss to the Denver Broncos

By Justin Leger

Cam Newton: 'Our excuse basket is running real low' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Injuries. COVID-19. A lack of practice time. If the New England Patriots made excuses, they'd have plenty to blame for their lackluster 2-3 start to the season.

U.S. & World

Decision 2020 8 hours ago

Everything You Need to Know About the Final Trump-Biden Debate

Donald Trump 21 hours ago

GOP-led Senate Panel Advances Barrett Nomination Despite Dems' Boycott

But as the team prepares for its Week 7 matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers, Cam Newton knows excuses aren't going to fly.

Curran: If Pats are sellers, Gilmore could go

The Patriots are back to a regular practice schedule and have plenty of reinforcements set to return from injured reserve an the reserve/COVID-19 list. As they regain a sense of normalcy following a challenging couple of weeks, Newton knows they have to start playing up to their potential.

"I would say our excuse basket is running real low," Newton said. "We're getting guys back that we missed for weeks and even though we're missing a couple other guys, we've got enough to compete with anybody, and I mean anybody. For us, it's not necessarily about the team that we're facing, it's just about us accepting the challenge of saying we haven't played a turnover-free game yet. Let's see what that looks like."

Newton threw for only 157 yards, tossed two interceptions, and was strip-sacked in the Patriots' 18-12 loss to the Denver Broncos.

New England will hope for better results when they take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsCam Newton
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us