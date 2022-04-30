Patriots Draft RB Kevin Harris in Sixth Round

2022 NFL Draft results: Patriots draft RB Kevin Harris in Round 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are taking a chance on another running back late in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Pats selected South Carolina running back Kevin Harris with the No. 183 overall pick in the sixth round Saturday afternoon.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Harris is listed at 5-foot-10 and 221 pounds. He ran a 4.62 40-yard dash. He played three seasons at South Carolina and ran for 1,798 yards, 23 touchdowns on 358 career attempts. Harris also tallied 35 catches for 274 receiving yards.

Patriots get two RBs in this year's draft. They were interested in Leonard Fournette as a FA.



If it looks like the rookies can play, wonder if they would listen on offers for Damien Harris. Traded Sony Michel last year just before his contract was up. Harris in a contract year. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 30, 2022

He's the second running back the Patriots have drafted on Day 3. They also took South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong Jr. with the 127th overall pick in the fourth round.

Harris and Strong join a Patriots running back depth chart that already includes Damien Harris, James White, Rhamondre Stevenson, J.J. Taylor and Devine Ozigbo.